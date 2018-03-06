Mom saw 4-year-old bleeding after being shot by brother, went to work anyway: prosecutor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – An Ohio mother knowingly left her 4-year-old daughter – who was bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot by her brother – and went back to work, according to the Ashland County prosecutor.

Her son was able to get hold of a small-caliber rifle and shoot his sister Saturday, according to WJW.

Alyssa Edwards, 29, is facing two charges of child endangering. She is being held in the Ashland County jail.

“The defendant was contacted while at work around 10 a.m. Came home cleaned up the bed cover with blood on it, examined the 4-year-old, was aware the 4-year-old was injured at that time and despite that knowledge clocked back in at work at 11 a.m. again leaving the 8-year-old and the 4-year-old alone yet again,” said Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell. “(The) defendant worked until noon.”

The prosecutor said the mother took the child to a local hospital around 2 p.m.

He also told the court the girl was shot “three or four times.” She is in stable condition at a Cleveland hospital.

“That rifle was stored in the gun cabinet with some other firearms. It’s unclear from the investigation whether it was locked on that specific day,” Tunnell said. “However, the 8-year-old would have the means and the ability to open it and was familiar with the firearm. The ammunition was stored separate from the gun and it appears the 8-year-old was able to load the magazine.”

The prosecutor asked that the mother have no contact with the children while the case is pending. He noted the mother went to work before 8 a.m. and left the children alone.

Bond was set at $30,000.