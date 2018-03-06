Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens' extramarital affair will hold its first hearing Tuesday (March 6). This first meeting of the Special Investigative Committee on Oversight is expected to be open to the public, but officials said the sessions when they interview witnesses will be closed.

The seven-member committee of representatives was formed after the governor was arrested last month on a felony invasion of privacy charge. It includes Rep. Jay Barnes (R), Rep. Don Phillips (R), Rep. Kevin Austin (R), Rep. Jeanie Lauer (R), Rep. Gina Mitten (D), Rep. Tommie Pierson (D) and Rep. Shawn Rhoads (R).

The charge against Greitens stems from an allegation he took a nude or partially nude photo of a woman without her consent and then transmitted it in a way that the image could be seen on a computer.

The special committee has just 40 days to complete its investigation and to recommend whether Greitens should be impeached and removed from office.

If the House votes to impeach the governor, the state constitution demands the Senate select seven judges try the case.

Tuesday's meeting will begin at 5 p.m. or after the afternoon session is complete.