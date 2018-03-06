× Man ditches broken car to make bowling tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ballwin police officers were left with a mystery Saturday when they discovered an abandoned car in the middle of the street.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the vehicle was left near Baxter and Holloway with its hazard lights on. Eventually, officers were able to track down the driver.

When asked why he left his car in the middle of the road, the driver said he had a bowling tournament to get to. The driver told police his car broke down, so he opted to ditch the vehicle and head to the event.