Chesterfield police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man after shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield police are looking for a 42-year-old man they’ve described as “armed and dangerous” following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. in the 14000 block of Forest Crest Drive. Two people were inside the home when the suspect, identified as Phillip Stroisch, used a handgun and fired several shots into the residence.

The two people inside the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting is tied to a domestic incident that occurred in south St. Louis County earlier in the morning. The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating that particular case.

Police described Stroisch as a Caucasian man, standing 6’3″ tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen driving a silver 2011 GMC Yukon with Missouri license plates UN1B8N.

Anyone with information on Stroisch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.