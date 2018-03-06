Affton Fire Protection District wants you to spring forward changing your batteries and close your door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO –Firefighters in the Affton Fire Protection District spring into action.

Where there`s smoke, there`s usually fire.

But Tuesday afternoon there no flames, just a reminder as we get set to spring forward, to change your batteries in your smoke detector and close your bedroom door.

“It is a very hard concept to close the bedroom door on your sleeping child and then go into your own room and close your own door,” says Mark Bryant, Affton Fire Protection District. “Because they want to protect their child and hear if they`re crying while they`re sleeping or something goes wrong in the middle of the night. But they`re actually doing more harm because the smoke and toxic gasses are going to get to them faster than their parent is going to get to them.”

This Sunday morning at 2 am we turn our clocks forward one hour as daylight savings time begins.

This smoke simulation shows the importance of a working smoke detector in your home and how quickly a room can become filled with smoke-reducing your visibility.

In our case, in less than two minutes.

“Shutting the door gives you extra time because it creates a barrier between the smoke and fire and helps keep that out,” says Bryant.

Statistically, more fires occur between 11pm and 7am.

Firefighters are recommending when you change your clocks and the batteries in your smoke detector, close your bedroom door when you go to sleep.

“Less than two minutes the room was completely filled with smoke us standing two feet from each other we couldn`t see our hands in front of our face,” says Bryant.

So, change your batteries and shut your door when we spring forward in case you have to spring out of bed some night.