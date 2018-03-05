× Why isn’t the St. Louis County auditor producing audits?

ST. LOUIS, MO — Questions swirl this morning about the St. Louis County auditor. That’s because in the year since auditor Mark Tucker has been in office, he has not produced one single audit.

The pressure for an audit mounts as county officials come under fire for spending more than $600 million in taxpayer money. Some of those dollars were used to pay millions in rent for empty office spaces.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tucker claims audits are underway but the only public record available is a transcript noting a meeting in December.