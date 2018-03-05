St. Louisan, Facebook helping small businesses benefit from social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his small business team like what they see from Rescued Furnishings And Designs, a company that specializes in kitchen renovations, built-ins, and creatively using open space. Owner Nicole Genz has been selected to the prestigious Facebook Small Business Council.

“They liked my page and contacted me. I was lucky!” explained Genz.

There are 70 million small businesses on Facebook but only 80 get selected as Facebook council members. A few months ago, Genz received an email asking her to meet with Facebook in St. Louis. Little did she know, Zuckerberg would be there.

“I was a hot mess, looked ridiculous, was almost late. I sit down for meeting and in he walks.”

Nicole did so well in her meeting, she was nominated for the council team. Last week, she flew to Facebook headquarters in San Francisco where she met with Zuckerberg a second time and trained with the other council team members.

“I mean I was so inspired by Facebook to do more and by other businesses and left with about 500 ideas. So, I’m collecting them all this week.”

Genz says Facebook is coming back to St. Louis at the end of March as part of a 30-city community boost tour, looking to train local businesses for free. St. Louis will be the first stop.

“When your losing football teams, Amazon, and not getting soccer teams, small businesses are that much more important to the St. Louis community,” says Genz.

She adds that Facebook knows that they need consumers. They need to make sure their site is working for small businesses. Not only is Facebook bringing together selected businesses and training them, but they are encouraging them to give back and help train others in their own communities.

Rescued Furnishings and Designs will be doing that. Genz says one way is by having a DIY tournament with all proceeds and items being donated to Habitat for Humanity.

For more information about Nicole’s company, visit rescuedfurnishings.com For information on signing up for the next Facebook Community Boost St. Louis, visit facebook.com/business/m/community-boost.

Also, a second St. Louis company called Eye See Me, a University City bookstore, has also been selected to the Facebook Council team. You can find them at eyeseeme.com.

