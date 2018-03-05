More early voting locations open in Illinois

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - More early voting sites are opening Monday in Illinois ahead of the March 20th primary.
Some early voting sites opened in February but many additional ones are opening today. Besides regular business hours, early voting offers people in Illinois the chance to cast ballots during some evenings and weekends.
Anyone can vote early in Illinois without giving a reason for why they can't vote on a primary day. Early voting is designed to increase turnout and reduce lines on election day.
Illinois has an open primary, meaning you don't have to belong to a particular party or declare a formal party affiliation to vote in the primary. In this primary election, Illinois voters will choose Democratic and Republican nominees governor, attorney general as well as many other races.
The primary in Missouri does not take place until August. The general election is on November 6th.
In Office Voting:
Edwardsville - County Clerk's Office, 157 N. Main Street, Room 109, Edwardsville
Weekdays - February 8-9; February 12-16; February 19-23; February 26-28; March 1-2.
Hours: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Early Voting Hours for Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City:
Weekdays - March 5-9 - Hours: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday - March 10 - Hours: 9:00 am - Noon
Sundays - March 11 & 18 - Hours: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Weekdays - March 12-16 & 19 - Hours: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday - March 17 - Hours: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Edwardsville:
Madison County
Administration Building
157 Main Street, 1st Floor
Edwardsville
Alton: NEW LOCATION
Scott Bibb Center
Formerly St. Patrick's School
Multipurpose Room
1004 East 5th Street
Alton
Granite City:
Township Building
2060A Delmar Ave., Office B
Granite City
Locations with DIFFERENT HOURS:
Bethalto:
Weekdays - March 5-9 & March 12-16 - Hours 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Bethalto Village Hall
213 N. Prairie St.
Bethalto
Collinsville:
Weekdays - March 5-9 and March 12-16 - Hours: Noon - 6:00 pm
Saturdays - March 10 & 17 - Hours 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Collinsville Senior Citizen Center
420 E. Main St.
Collinsville
Godfrey:
Weekdays - March 5-9 & March 12-16 - Hours: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Godfrey Village Hall
6810 Godfrey Road
Godfrey
Highland:
Weekdays - March 5-9 and March 12-16 - Hours: Noon - 6:00 pm
Saturdays - March 10 & 17 - Hours 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library
1001 9th Street
Highland
Madison: NEW LOCATION
Weekdays - March 5-9 and March 12-16 - Hours: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturdays - March 10 & 17 - Hours 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Venice Township Hall
910 Madison Avenue
Madison
Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville
Weekdays - March 8-9 - Hours: Noon - 5:00 pm
March 12-16 - Hours: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Morris University Center
Willow Room,
Edwardsville
Troy:
Weekdays - March 5-9 & March 12-16 - Hours: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Troy City Hall
116 E. Market Street
Troy
Wood River:
Weekdays - March 5-9 & March 12-16 - Hours: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wood River Township Office
41 S. 9th Street
East Alton