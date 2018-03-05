More early voting locations open in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - More early voting sites are opening Monday in Illinois ahead of the March 20th primary.

Some early voting sites opened in February but many additional ones are opening today. Besides regular business hours, early voting offers people in Illinois the chance to cast ballots during some evenings and weekends.

Anyone can vote early in Illinois without giving a reason for why they can't vote on a primary day. Early voting is designed to increase turnout and reduce lines on election day.

Illinois has an open primary, meaning you don't have to belong to a particular party or declare a formal party affiliation to vote in the primary. In this primary election, Illinois voters will choose Democratic and Republican nominees governor, attorney general as well as many other races.

The primary in Missouri does not take place until August. The general election is on November 6th.

In Office Voting:

Edwardsville - County Clerk's Office, 157 N. Main Street, Room 109, Edwardsville

Weekdays - February 8-9; February 12-16; February 19-23; February 26-28; March 1-2.

Hours: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Early Voting Hours for Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City:

Weekdays - March 5-9 - Hours: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Saturday - March 10 - Hours: 9:00 am - Noon

Sundays - March 11 & 18 - Hours: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Weekdays - March 12-16 & 19 - Hours: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday - March 17 - Hours: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Edwardsville:

Madison County

Administration Building

157 Main Street, 1st Floor

Edwardsville

Alton: NEW LOCATION

Scott Bibb Center

Formerly St. Patrick's School

Multipurpose Room

1004 East 5th Street

Alton

Granite City:

Township Building

2060A Delmar Ave., Office B

Granite City

Locations with DIFFERENT HOURS:

Bethalto:

Weekdays - March 5-9 & March 12-16 - Hours 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Bethalto Village Hall

213 N. Prairie St.

Bethalto

Collinsville:

Weekdays - March 5-9 and March 12-16 - Hours: Noon - 6:00 pm

Saturdays - March 10 & 17 - Hours 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Collinsville Senior Citizen Center

420 E. Main St.

Collinsville

Godfrey:

Weekdays - March 5-9 & March 12-16 - Hours: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Godfrey Village Hall

6810 Godfrey Road

Godfrey

Highland:

Weekdays - March 5-9 and March 12-16 - Hours: Noon - 6:00 pm

Saturdays - March 10 & 17 - Hours 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library

1001 9th Street

Highland

Madison: NEW LOCATION

Weekdays - March 5-9 and March 12-16 - Hours: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Saturdays - March 10 & 17 - Hours 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Venice Township Hall

910 Madison Avenue

Madison

Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville

Weekdays - March 8-9 - Hours: Noon - 5:00 pm

March 12-16 - Hours: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Morris University Center

Willow Room,

Edwardsville

Troy:

Weekdays - March 5-9 & March 12-16 - Hours: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Troy City Hall

116 E. Market Street

Troy

Wood River:

Weekdays - March 5-9 & March 12-16 - Hours: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Wood River Township Office

41 S. 9th Street

East Alton