ST. LOUIS - Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon for the Monday Mascot segment with a familiar pooch:13-month-old Grace.

During a check-up two weeks ago, Grace weighed just over 55 pounds.

Grace is very friendly and playful. She loves toys, particularly tennis balls. She gets along best with dogs that are closer to her size.

If you want to adopt Grace, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

