Man shot and killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Mark Twain neighborhood of north St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 2:25 a.m. in the 5300 block of Shreve Avenue, just north of Interstate 70.

Police found the victim, identified as Mario Fox, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.