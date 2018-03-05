× Franklin County man accused of child sodomy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A 40-year-old New Haven, Missouri man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, deputies received a report of statutory sodomy in August 2017. During the course of the investigation, the victim’s statement was corroborated by a tracking device that had been previously installed on the victim’s phone by her parents.

Deputies questioned the suspect, identified as Travis Canania, who initially denied having any contact with the victim. During a second interview, authorities presented the tracking information to Canania, who then admitted to driving the victim to the area where the assault took place.

Sheriff Pelton said Canania admitted to buying alcohol for the victim after being presented with surveillance video from a local gas station where the purchase took place.

New Haven police arrested Canania on March 2.

A grand jury charged Canania with third-degree child molestation and three counts of statutory sodomy. He remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.