Firefighter saves puppy after getting trapped under car seat

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters are known for rescuing cats trapped high up in trees, but one St. Louis firefighter had to get on the ground to save a puppy.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a distraught man drove to Fire Station 21 on Vandeventer and Forest Park on Saturday, March 2. He told firefighters his puppy got trapped beneath the passenger seat and he couldn’t get him loose.

Captain Guy Jennings checked the vehicle and carefully freed the puppy

The little guy was unharmed and returned to his very relieved owner.