Fire at north St. Louis apartment building

ST. LOUIS - A fire at a St. Louis high-rise forced an evacuation Monday afternoon, forcing firefighters to be aggressive in extinguishing the blaze.

The fire was located on the sixth-floor at the Fairgrounds Park Place apartment building. And a closed door may have made the difference between life and death.

An automatic alarm alerted firefighters.

They struck two alarms quickly, bringing about 60 firefighters to the scene to fight the fire and to potentially carry out a mass evacuation.

The building has eight floors. Less than three months ago, 12 people died in a fire in a similar-sized building in Brooklyn, New York, when a small small-kitchen fire started by a boy playing with the stove spread quickly through an open door.

Fire investigators have yet to determine if this was a case of unattended cooking or something else. But no one was inside the apartment with the fire. Only portions of the sixth and seventh floors were evacuated.

Firefighters continue to ventilate the building but said three or four units will need repairs before residents can return.