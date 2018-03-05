Family remember Good Samaritan brother who tried to stop the theft of a tip jar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, MO – On a cold Monday afternoon they gathered outside this Crestwood Starbucks to remember Roger Kreutz.

“Starbucks had put this tree behind me and put the plaque in loving memory of Roger Kreutz,” says Chris Kreutz, brother of Roger Kreutz. “So that was the first year and we`ve been doing it every year and it`s been ten years since he died. We`re here every March 5th about 2:30.”

In 2008, Kruetz was in line at the Starbucks when teenager Aaron Poisson stole a tip jar containing less than five dollars.

Kreutz tried to stop the Atlanta teen in the parking lot but fell as the Ford Taurus was put into reverse.

He died two days later from head injuries.

Ever since his family has gathered across the street from the former Crestwood mall site.

“He taught me a lot about life and forgiveness and that`s why this happened the way it did and why we just decided there`s no reason to be angry,” says Kreutz. “It`s not going to bring my brother back.”

The Kreutz family forgave Poisson, who served a short sentence, even inviting the teen to take part in the first memorial gathering here ten years ago.

Monday afternoon off Watson road, the Kreutz family was standing by their oldest brother`s tree and remembering his actions as a Good Samaritan.

“It`s never too late to mend any fences and to forgive,” says Kreutz.