× DeJong agrees to $26 million, 6-year contract extension with the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, MO — Major League Baseball reports that shortstop Paul DeJong has agreed to a $26 million contract extension with the Cardinals over the next six years. A formal announcement is expected Monday morning.

DeJong, 24, was drafted by the Cardinals in 2015. He batted .285/.325/.532 with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs in 108 games for St. Louis in 2017.

The St. Louis Cardinals say that St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Goold was the first to report a deal was near.