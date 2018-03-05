× Cop and biker bump in viral video of St. Louis streets

ST. LOUIS, MO — Video of a man on a motorcycle bumping an officer in a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is going viral. A man who appears to be the bike’s driver posted this message on Facebook Saturday:

“Who Says We can’t get Along. Well in Saint Louis We Can. Mutual Respect 💯 🚔 🏍”

The video shows a man on a red motorcycle doing a wheelie westbound on Natural Bridge. He extends a leg when he gets to the intersection of Kingshighway. The officer in the vehicle appears to extend his arm. The two appear to touch as they travel at speed down the street.

The video was posted to Mike Hill’s Facebook page Saturday afternoon. His profile pic is of a man with a red motorcycle. A man in a red motorcycle is also featured in the video posted online.

Who shot the video? It is worth noting that a Facebook page named Bikers vs Cops attributes the video to an Instagram user named, “no_name_stunts.” That social media account appears to have posted several videos of bikers doing stunts around St. Louis this weekend. The video has been shared and reposted everywhere.

It is not clear if the biker was breaking any laws. Police do not appear to pull over the motorcyclist in the video.

Sgt. Keith Barrett, a St. Louis police spokesman, said the department was aware of the video and has opened an internal investigation.

