UMSL Star Student of the Month: Justin Fitzpatrick

Congratulations to Justin Fitzpatrick, Senior student at Hillsboro Senior High School! Justin maintains a 4.5 GPA, participates in Football, Soccer AND Track – and he’s Senior Class President, along with a member of the National Honor Society, STEM Academy participant and so much more. Justin is the Team Captain for soccer, 1st Team All District, 2nd Team All-Conference, Scholar Athlete Award, Sportsmanship Award 2 years in a row. Kicker for the football team where Hillsboro won MAFC District and Conference Championship. Justin receives our UMSL Star Student of the Month award!

