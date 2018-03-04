× 1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle accident on Reavis Barracks Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has closed Reavis Barracks Road in both directions near Green Park Road due to a serious accident. The accident occurred at around 6 p.m.

Police say a vehicle traveling westbound on Reavis Barrack Road rear-ended a vehicle, causing that car to travel into the eastbound lane and strike another vehicle. The chain reaction caused a third vehicle traveling westbound to t-bone the car that traveled into the eastbound lane of Reavis Barracks Road.

Three persons were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment: a 19-year-old male driver in stable condition, a 48-year-old female in extreme critical condition and a 19-year-old female in stable condition.

The one fatality was a 43-year-old male driver of the third vehicle.

Police say the incident is under investigation.

Please avoid the area of Reavis Barracks near Green Park Road, for both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed on Reavis Barracks for the foreseeable future due to a serious accident. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) March 5, 2018