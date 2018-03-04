1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle accident on Reavis Barracks Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has closed Reavis Barracks Road in both directions near Green Park Road due to a serious accident. The accident occurred at around 6 p.m.

Police say a vehicle traveling westbound on Reavis Barrack Road rear-ended a vehicle, causing that car to travel into the eastbound lane and strike another vehicle.  The chain reaction caused a third vehicle traveling westbound to t-bone the car that traveled into the eastbound lane of Reavis Barracks Road.

Three persons were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment:  a 19-year-old male driver in stable condition, a 48-year-old female in extreme critical condition and  a 19-year-old female in stable condition.

The one fatality was a 43-year-old male driver of the third vehicle.

Police say the incident is under investigation.