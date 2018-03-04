College students to aid in river cleanup over spring break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, IL - Some 180 college students from all over the country will be choosing Grafton, IL for their spring break this year. The students decided to be part of some river cleanup work led by the non-profit Living Lands & Waters.

The work will start Monday and take place during 3 separate weeklong projects. Work will include removing trash from the river, clearing honeysuckle and helping with the state park restoration work.

“These college students are coming from all over the country,” said Chad Pregracke, president and founder of Living Lands & Waters.

He says the work is all about making the world a better place to live. For some students the experience can be life-altering. Leah Cafarelli volunteered when she was in college and decided to work full time for the organization.

“I’m from Massachusetts so I’ve never really been on the river,” she said. “I didn’t know what barges were or that an operation like that existed.”

Pregracke said the barge operation is able to function thanks to generous donations from individuals and companies such as Anheuser-Busch InBev.