18 STL leaders honored for their positive contributions

18 people will be honored for their making positive leadership contributions in the areas.

They will be recognized during Royal Vagabonds Foundation 7th annual leadership luncheon.

Among those honored will be FOX 2 photographer and entrepreneur, Bradley J. Rayford.

Other honored will be Warner Baxter, who is the President and CEO of Ameren Corporation and Board Chair of the St. Louis Regional Chamber, Lieutenant Colonel Rochelle D. Jones, who is the highest-ranking woman in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and 11-year-old Sidney Keys, III, who created Books n Bros Reading Club to encourage African American literacy.

Riverview Gardens High School Jazz Band and hip-hop violinist Mario Miles-Turnage will be performing during the ceremony.

Luncheon proceeds will support college scholarships for St. Louis area high school graduates.

The luncheon will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel.

