The Midwest’s ‘Biggest Garage Sale’ is SOLD OUT in Eureka, Mo

EUREKA, MO - Update: The Midwest's Biggest Swap Meet is sold out, and they will not be letting anyone else in.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 44 due to the event, so be cautious if you are traveling in that area.

The Eureka Chamber of Commerce will host their 11th Annual Garage Sale and Swap meet on the parking lot outside of Six Flags. The parking lot will be full of treasures, and you will be able to find just about everything you could every imagine.

It’s considered the Midwest largest garage sale and swap meet.

The event will feature more than 600 vendors. Participants will be able to sell, swap trade and show off. The funds raised from today's event go toward scholarships for Eureka High school students.

Eureka Chamber Of Commerce Garage Sale & Swap Meet

8:00am - 2:00pm Saturday

Six Flags St. Louis

4900 Six Flags Rd.

Eureka

Cost: $5 per car load

$10 early birds per car load (7:00am - 8:00am)