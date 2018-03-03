Father wants justice for murdered son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO - An O’Fallon, Mo father struggles to sleep at night. Ronnie Robinson’s 29-year-old son Breyon was murdered in January. His badly burned body was found in a dumpster along the 4200 block of Kossuth. Robinson’s murder has yet to be solved.

“You can’t eat. You can’t sleep. You’re up thinking. You’re crying,” said Robinson.

Robinson said his son lived in Spanish Lake, was a tattoo artist and the father of 3-year-old daughter. He said his son also helped sell cars on the side.

“I always taught my kids, keep a job, go out here and work,” said Robinson. “Do something positive.”

He’s hoping someone will come forward and help police solve his son’s murder.

“One thing I can tell anybody, if you know what a happened and you try to keep it to yourself remember one thing; Karma is real.”

Days after Robinson’s body was found, the badly burned body of another victim was found in a dumpster near Geraldine and Kingshighway about 2.5 miles from where Robinson’s body was found.

Ronnie Robinson has a message for anyone who has information about the case but is staying silent.

“The more you do wrong, it’s going to follow you. The more you do right, somebody’s going to protect you and love you,” said Robinson. “I love my son.”