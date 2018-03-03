‘Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission’ at the St. Louis Science Center

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Science Center has secured a rare special exhibit that is truly a once in a lifetime experience. Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission will be on display, April 14, 2018, and run through, September 3, 2018. The St. Louis Science Center is the only museum in the mid-west to host the traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C.
Learn more about the exhibit and how the mission impacted space exploration. Also, hear from St. Louis high school students leading the charge to take control of the gun control issue following the massive shooting at a Florida high school.
Guests:
- Kristina Hampton – Project Manager, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission,
- Christian Greer – Chief Officer Of Science, Education and Experience.
- Farheen Khan – Al Salam Day School
- Mitali Sharma – Clayton High School
- Zach Hoffman – Ft. Zumwalt West High School
- Jacob Mccloskey – Belleville West High School
- Gabriel Jennerjohn – Hazelwood West High School