2-year-old shot in vehicle on I-70

ST. LOUIS – A 2-year-old female child was shot Saturday on I-70 westbound somewhere between downtown St. Louis to Union Boulevard. Police were called to a BP gas station at I-70 and Union Boulevard for the shooting around 4:30 p.m.

Police have taped off an area around the vehicle the child was traveling in.

The child was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.