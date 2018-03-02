Weather Kid of the Week – Lizzie Jennings

Lizzie Jennings is a fourth-grader at Good Shepherd Lutheran School in Collinsville, Illinois. Her father tells us she is involved in her school’s robotics league and watches John Fuller every day to make sure her family is dressed properly according to his weather report. When Lizzie grows up, she wants to be either a meteorologist or a physical therapist. Lizzie Jennings is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
