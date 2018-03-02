× Police search for suspect after two shot and killed at Central Michigan University

Police are investigating reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University, the school said Friday morning on its website and its verified Twitter account. Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that two people have been shot and killed.

A suspect, considered armed and dangerous, is still at large, and everyone is advised “to take shelter,” law enforcement and school officials said.

The Mount Pleasant police and Isabella County Sheriff’s Department are assisting university police, officials said.

The university, which has about 20,000 students, is in Mount Pleasant, about two hours northwest of Detroit.