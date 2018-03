Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The elevator at the Union Station Metrolink Station closes today for about 12 weeks. It's part of a rehab project at six elevators at four MetroLink stations. The work started two weeks ago at the Laclede's Landing Station.

The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of the year. This is the first rehab project on the elevators since the MetroLink system opened in 1993.