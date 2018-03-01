Families of buried loved ones demand answers after grave site clean-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - Some families of buried loved ones at a southern Illinois cemetery are demanding answers. They said groundkeepers at St. John's Cemetery cleared off flowers, decorations, and other items from grave sites without telling them.

One after another, upset families arrived at the cemetery Thursday evening. Many of them shocked to see that items left on grave sites to remember their loved ones were removed and thrown into piles scattered all over the cemetery.

"These are our family members," said Kim Mefford. "They had no business coming out here, stripping it bare naked."

Frustrated families said that they contacted the cemetery to try and get some answers. They said the cemetery told them they should've received a letter.

"I didn't get a letter," said Julie Gibbs. "The only letter I get is around Thanksgiving for their ugly grave blankets."

"If they had a heart and soul they would've contacted us, I never got a letter either," said Mefford.

Other families who recently lost a loved one said that this was the last thing they needed during their time of grief.

"I guess they don't care," said Rhonda Henry. "But I do want to know why. I think we deserve to know why as families."

Fox 2 News checked around for any posted notices that could explain reasons for the clean-up. A printed note containing rules and regulations posted outside of the cemetery's office door states that removal would occur between March 1 and March 15 to prepare the grounds for the summer.

"Well they should have told us what they were going to do and give people time to come out here and get their stuff," Mefford said.

Fox 2 News called the office for a comment but did not receive an immediate response.