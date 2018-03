× Building housing Urban Chestnut for sale

ST. LOUIS, MO — The building that houses Urban Chestnut Brewery is up for sale. The property, located at 4465 Manchester Avenue, is listed for $9 million dollars.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the business itself is not for sale. The brewery has leased the building through February 2029.

Urban Chestnut has interest in buying the facility but an agreement has yet to be reached.