EMS crew rescues puppies from dumpster

VILLA RIDGE, MO – Wednesday a Meramec Ambulance District EMS crew rescued 3 adorable puppies from a dumpster.

It’s not known how the puppies came to be in the dumpster, but the crew thinks they were less than 24-hours old.

The puppies are warm, fed and resting comfortably now.

The district said, “Our job is to protect all life, and today that includes puppies.”