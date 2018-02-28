Asian Carp roundup at Creve Coeur Lake in Maryland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - An estimated 47,000 Asian carp removed from Creve Coeur Lake during a weeks-long effort to net and remove the invasive species.

Missouri Department of Conservation experts say roughly 120 tons of fish and 85 percent of the lake’s carp population were removed through the unique method. The operation took several weeks to carry out after two years of planning.

The method used sound, electricity and nets to relocate and remove the fish. Native fish were returned to the lake, and the Asian carp were brought to a landfill.

Asian carp found their way to the lake several years ago through flooding events from the Missouri River.

Experts say Asian carp can get up to 50 pounds. The invasive fish reproduce quickly and out-compete the native fish. This has hurt fishing and the aquatic eco-system at Creve Coeur Lake.

Asian carp also pose a safety hazard as the large fish tend to jump out of the water and could be a danger to rowers, kayakers and paddle boarders.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will be live in the studio during Fox 2 News at 8 a.m. with the official count of Asian carp removed during this effort.