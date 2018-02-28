Affton residents start campaign to save Tower Tee green space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO – “It`s not over yet,” says Diane Ayers, pointing to a sign she wants to buy.

“You got it,” says Michael Burton.

Diane Ayers wants to put her thoughts in her front yard.

So, she`s buying a sign to tell anyone driving by her Affton home, that she wants to save Tower Tee.

“It`s 160 homes on this property and Tower Tee is off Heege Road which is a two-lane road,” says Diane Ayer, Affton Resident. “So there`s going to be a lot of congested traffic if this proposal goes through. Plus, we`ll lose our green space and family fun area.”

Landowner Tegna has an agreement with McBride Berra Land Company to build 160 homes on the beloved Tower Tee location.

Long known to St. Louisans for its par three golf course, batting cages, miniature golf, and driving range.

The facility is slated to close July 1st.

“Each sign is five dollars ten cents that`s what it costs me,” says Michael Burton, sign creator. “The stakes are a dollar 90. Seven bucks, I`m selling for seven bucks.'”

Wednesday afternoon at Balloonville Productions in Affton concerned citizen Michael Burton was getting a lot of inquiries on his signs.

In the last few days, he`s sold more than one hundred signs that have been popping up along Heege Road.

“Keep Affton Family Friendly,” says Burton. “There`s #SaveTowerTee, Keep Afton Green, #STLCountyCouncil. It`s not a done deal and there`s a lot of misinformation out there. There`s not even a proposal. The sale has been made but now they have to put in a proposal. The planning and zoning does their study and then they make a recommendation and then the county council votes to let the deal go through or not.”

In the meantime, Burton will be trying to meet the demand for his signs and meeting the people that want to save a piece of St. Louis history.