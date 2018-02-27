× Stray Rescue founder hospitalized after suffering aneurysm

ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue founder Randy Grim remains hospitalized after suffering an aneurysm last week.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page, a Stray Rescue spokesperson said Grim had a five-hour surgery for a thoracic aortic aneurysm on Friday, February 23.

Grim was at Randy’s Rescue Ranch with an employee when the aneurysm occurred. The employee rushed Grim to the hospital.

An aneurysm can cause a tear in a person’s artery wall, which could be life-threatening.

A Stray Rescue spokesperson said Grim is resting at the hospital and his recovery could take upwards of a month. In the meantime, the animal rescue group will continue to operate as normal.

Grim founded Stray Rescue in 1998.