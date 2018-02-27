× St. James man facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing female child

ROLLA, MO – A St. James, MO man has been charged with seven counts of Statutory Sodomy following an investigation of child sexual abuse in Phelps County.

Jeffrey L. White Jr., 27, was arrested on Monday, February 26, 2018, by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation began on February 20, into alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile female. White, Jr., was interviewed and subsequently arrested Monday. His bond has been set at $500,000.00

The St. James Police Department assisted in the investigation.