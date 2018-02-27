More help needed to finish handicap-accessible home for Rock Hill officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Work continues on the new handicapped-accessible home for Rock Hill police officer Matt Crosby. The home builders and the Crosby crew need help in getting it ready for the officer who was injured in the line of duty.

The official groundbreaking took place last month in St. Charles County, but the group in charge of construction could use some help.

"We still need lumber help, roofers, install and help with roofing, millwork, interior doors, exterior doors, drywall work, and lots of labor; help with labor," said Officer Chuck Kraus, Ellisville Police Department.

Kraus, one of the core members of CrosbyCrew.org, got involved after learning Crosby still didn't have a home he could function in after being shot in 2010.

"Seeing a police officer give the sacrifice that Matt did, to say I'll make $40,000 a year to protect people and Matt made the sacrifice," he said.

Schaub and Srote Architects designed the project and are hoping to have the home done by the end of 2018. To do that, they need more help getting material and labor.

"So many people have helped, individuals and businesses and we can't thank them enough," Kraus said. "We need more help. You don't want to say it, but we do."

When he found out a home was being built for him, Officer Crosby's only request was to be able to move his wheelchair through the residence without scraping his knuckles on the door jams.

If you would like more information on the project, please visit CrosbyCrew.org.