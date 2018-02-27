Fatal crash closes northbound Route 3 in Columbia, IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, IL - One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash between a SUV and a dump truck at around 12:30pm Tuesday in Columbia, IL . The crash happened at the intersection of Route 3 and Veterans Parkway, near Columbia High School. The two vehicles came to a stop about 100 yards up the road.

The driver of the SUV was killed. Six children in the SUV and the driver of the dump truck all went to the hospital.

Accident reconstruction is investigating. Route 3 was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.