Circuit Attorney’s Office turns over its first round of discovery to Governor Greitens lawyers

ST. LOUIS - We are now learning more about the evidence the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has against Governor Eric Greitens, who is facing a charge of invasion of privacy.

Late Tuesday afternoon at the St. Louis Circuit Courthouse new information was released on the evidence regarding the indictment of Governor Eric Greitens.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's says it has turned over its first round of discovery to Governor Greitens lawyers. The evidence includes about 40 pages of documents, dvd's, and photos. Here is what was outlined in a letter from the circuit attorney's office to Greitens legal team.

It includes a picture of K.S. initials of the alleged victim, email questioned and answers for a TV interview, email of K.S. to P.S. March 24, 2015. P.S. is believed to be the woman's ex-husband.

And another email of K.S. to P.S. on July 8th, 2015, a transcript of tape recordings of P.S. and K.S.

E.G. statements to the public E.G. initials for Eric Greitens.

Tape statements of K.S. on one dvd.

Picture of email from E.G. to K.S. August 25, 2015.

Picture of email of K.S. to E.G. October 20, 2015.

The circuit attorney's letter outlining the evidence did not say if the photo is the one Greitens’ allegedly took of the woman. The accusation is that he invaded her privacy by snapping a nude photo of her.

Governor Greitens lawyer Ed Dowd just released a statement responding to the picture in the evidence, “this photo the prosecution references is a publicly-posted professional headshot. Given the public circumstances, this was exceptionally misleading.”

Greitens legal team is complaining that prosecutors may be concealing evidence in the case by employing private investigators from Michigan. Greitens lawyers claim a Michigan private investigation firm has been hired with a $10,000 retainer and a fee of $250 dollars an hour. The Circuit Attorney's Office defends the hiring of outside investigator, saying the firm has expertise in these types of investigations.

Susan Ryan, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney said, "we believe the City of St. Louis and the citizens of St. Louis deserve a quality investigation, so does Governor Greitens and so does the victim. Right now, we believe we have hired some very, very qualified independent investigators who are going to assist us in making sure this investigation is done properly."

Now we may see more of this combative spirit between the Circuit Attorney's Office and Greitens legal team Wednesday morning when a court hearing is set for 10 am to schedule a trial date.