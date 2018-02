Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine how much time you could save if you could have all of your vehicle refueling and maintenance needs taken care of while you're at home or work. A new service company is offering gas, oil changes, car washes, and more, right outside your home or office!

Bryan Frist, COO of Yoshi, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the story behind the company and what St. Louisans can expect once the service is up and running.