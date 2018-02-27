Alton businesses and residents eager to show off their city TV show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL – Alton, Illinois is taking center stage on a new television series aimed at growing small businesses.

Not only will the entire show be filmed in Alton, but they’ll get a $500,000 grand prize which includes advice on business and marketing.

The Hulu series will highlight Alton’s downtown and neighbors are ecstatic to show off their community.

“We have so much to offer in Alton it’s just crazy. What we love about Alton is it's historic, it’s beautiful Mississippi views, great people and everybody works together, we have great dives, antiques, and historical significance. It’s just awesome,” says resident Vicki Hake.

Shops downtown are also showing off their pride with the #MyAlton.

The show will feature 6 businesses that will get advice on social media, marketing, finances and business tactics.

Mayor Brant Walker thinks this TV series will launch Alton into its next chapter.

“I think this is going to bring an era of investment and growth into Alton we haven’t seen in a very long time. This is going to shine a positive light national spotlight on our region,” says Walker.

To qualify to be on the show, downtown businesses will have to complete an application which is on the city’s website and the Small Business Revolution team will select the 6 winners.

“They have until March 6th to complete that. Then we’re going to complete the vetting process and do some interviews with them and we’ll be back the week of March 20th to begin shooting and we’ll return every few weeks for about a week at a time to film the show and its pretty real-life scenario we’re on the phone with business owners in the town. Though we are capturing a lot of this on film in real life we are really helping transform this community, says Amanda Brinkman, host of Small Business Revolution Main Street.

Season three will premiere on Hulu this fall and on the Small Business Revolution website.