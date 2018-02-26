US Marshal shot in north St. Louis County; suspect killed in shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A US Marshal was shot Monday morning while serving a search warrant in the north St. Louis County municipality of Glasgow Village. He was shot in the chest, but a bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. The officer was brought to a hospital for observation and said to be doing "ok."

Officers with the Fugitive Task Force were serving the warrant at a home in the 10300 block of Durness around 10 a.m. Monday. The suspect was wanted for first-degree assault and second-degree domestic assault. The US Marshals Service said the suspect fired shots at the officers when they exited their vehicles. The US Marshals then returned fire.

St. Louis County police, Bellefontaine police, and the US Marshals engaged in a standoff with the man. Police evacuated nearby homes as worried neighbors watched from a safe distance.

The marshal who was shot has been identified as a 32-year-old St. Charles County sheriff's deputy who was working with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force at the time. He had 10 years of experience as a sheriff's deputy.

As the county SWAT team searched the building, they discovered the body of the suspect, identified as 40-year-old William Watson Jr. Authorities recorded a firearm from the scene. Family members were frustrated because they heard a neighbor's account, which contradicts what police had told them.

“I believe my brother shot back. I believe my neighbor is not lying; that these police showed up shooting in unmarked cars,"said Jennifer Watson, the suspect's sister. "That is what I believe. That is what I truly believe."