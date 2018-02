Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found after a shooting in North St. Louis early Monday morning (Feb. 26).

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle around 12:50 a.m. in an alleyway near Kossuth Avenue and Marcus Avenue. A second deceased victim was found by police a short time later during a search for the gunman.

No further information is available about either victim, possible suspects or a motive.