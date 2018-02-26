Mo. lawmakers could begin Gov. Greitens impeachment process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri lawmakers could begin the impeachment process against Governor Eric Greitens. A special House Committee could be formed to investigate the governor, as early as today.

The impeachment process begins when a house member files a resolution to begin an investigation. A special committee would be appointed to handle that investigation. They would decide whether or not to recommend articles of impeachment to the full house.

FOX 2's Chris Regnier is live in Jefferson City with a preview.