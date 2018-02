Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Are you looking for a job or a career change? If you are interested in the healthcare field, there is a Meet Up tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Spencer Road Library in St. Peters.

The St. Charles County Workforce and Business Development is hosting the health and human services event. Registration is required.

To learn more contact Lori Myers at (636) 255-6060, ext. 5260, or email LMyers@sccmo.org.