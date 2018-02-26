Man who crashed car into hospital and set himself on fire recorded the incident on Facebook Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN, C.T. - A Connecticut man who crashed his car into a hospital emergency room and then set himself on fire on Thursday recorded the entire incident on Facebook Live.

27-year-old Steven Ellam drove into the emergency room entrance around 10 a.m., Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said.

The Facebook video shows Ellam recording himself behind the wheel and making a disturbing declaration:

“Donald Trump, where are you? My name’s Jesus Christ. I’m in Middletown, Connecticut and I am going to attack one of your headquarters right now. Middlesex Hospital is not safe.”

The video continues and minutes later, the car crashes into the emergency department.

“Mr. Ellam drove into the sliding glass doors of the walk-in entrance of Middlesex Hospital in Crescent Street. At that point, he set himself on fire,” said Mayor Drew.

The bomb squad and state and federal authorities were called in to help. Ellam was sent to Bridgeport Hospital with burn injuries and is in critical condition.

About 30 patients and 20 staff members were evacuated from the emergency department after the crash. Police said no one was injured other than a hospital security guard who was transported for smoke inhalation.

Police also added the gas cans Ellam had in his car are currently being investigated.

“This has been determined as an isolated incident. We are confident that the subject Mr. Ellam acted alone as a sole source in the incident,” said Middletown Police a Chief William McKenna.

Chief McKenna said Ellam had a lengthy criminal record and has been known to police since he was 14-years-old.

“He did have a probation officer assigned to him - whether or not he’s still on probation I don’t know, but I did put a call in but we haven’t heard back to see if he is officially or not,” said Capt. Gary Wallace of the Middletown Police Department.

Police cordoned off Ellam's residence in Middletown as part of the investigation and homes in that area were evacuated.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Mayor Drew said they believe there is no threat to the community, and they believe it is an isolated incident.