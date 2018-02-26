Governor Greitens tours tornado damage in Missouri Bootheel

MALDEN, MO – Damage surveys show that severe thunderstorms produced a tornado with up to EF2 damage, or estimated winds up to 115 mph, Saturday night. The tornado began just southwest of Knobel, Arkansas traveling intermittently into the Missouri Bootheel, ending at Malden, Missouri.
One person was killed just east of Knobel, AR. Several others were injured, especially in Malden where the strongest EF2 damage was found.
On Monday, Missouri Governor Eric Greirens toured the damage in Malden, speaking with storm victims and first responders.
36.557003 -89.966480