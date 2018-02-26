As pressure mounts for Greitens to resign, lawmakers start to investigate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - An investigation into whether Gov. Eric Greitens should be impeached will be conducted by a committee made up of members from the Missouri House of Representatives. The announcement was made by House Speaker Todd Richardson, (R) Monday. Calls for the investigation stem from an indictment handed down Thursday.

The chairman of the committee is State Rep. Jay Barnes, (R) Jefferson City. He said the committee will produce a report based on facts and will focus on the issues related to the indictment.

“We’re going to do so in way that is fair thorough and timely and we’re going to do without any pre-ordained results,” said Barnes.

Two of the investigative committee members are Democrats from the St. Louis area. State Rep. Gina Barnes, (D) St. Louis and State Rep. Tommie Pierson, Jr. (D) said it was too soon to know exactly how and when the committee would move forward. Richardson said he hoped the investigation could begin this week.

Greitens is also facing mounting pressure to step down from members of his own party. There are a dozen republican house members who have signed a letter calling for the governor to resign, according to State Rep. Shamed Dogan, (R) Ballwin.

Dogan joined State Rep. Marsha Haefner, (R) Oakville for a news conference Monday calling for the governor to step down.

“It is with heavy hearts that we call on Governor Greitens to resign,” said Dogan.

Haefner said the Governor’s problems are too much of a distraction.

"Everywhere I go people are telling me we hope this ends quickly, that it’s an embarrassment to the state and that we need to move forward," she said.

Greitens has vowed to fight the indictment and has called it a political witch-hunt.