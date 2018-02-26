Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith has massive heart attack

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith tweets that he suffered a major heart attack Sunday night. The doctor who treated him said Smith’s left anterior descending artery was completely blocked.

According to Smith, had he not canceled a show and gone to the hospital, he would have died. He did go and as a result, he was able to tell his fans: “I’m still above ground.”

This is the message he sent to fans Monday morning: “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Smith, who rose to fame following the success of the 1994 cult classic “Clerks,” was shooting a new stand-up special during a pair of comedy shows in Glendale, California.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018