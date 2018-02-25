Sunday Sports Extra: Arch Madness

(KPLR) - Missouri Valley Commissioner Doug Elgin dropped by to talk Arch Madness on Sunday Sports Extra. The annual tournament begins Thursday at Scottrade Center with Loyola of Chicago the number one seed.
