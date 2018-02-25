Police investigating murder-suicide in Swansea

SWANSEA, IL – The Swansea Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Saturday night.

Police say they were called to a residence on Whitfield Drive around 9 pm.

Investigators say the mother of Thomas and David Stines found both of her sons’ dead in the home.

A preliminary investigation appears to show that 48-year-old Thomas shot his 43-year-old brother David before killing himself.

The brothers shared the home with their mother.

An investigation is ongoing.