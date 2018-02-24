Rain causing flooding concern throughout the region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO – Much of our region is dealing with this wet weather and it’s causing flooding in some areas.

Crews had been called out for a water rescue on the Meramec River. It ended up being a false alarm.

There were people in the water moving a dock, but they weren’t in any distress.

But rescue crews came out and put boats in the water just to be sure.

The Rock Community Fire Protection also had a busy morning training on how to execute a boat rescue.

Battalion chief Terry Studyvin says going over those skills is crucial especially since they may be called into action as the flood watches and warnings continue for many parts of Missouri.

The worst flooding is expected hit southern Missouri. Governor Greiten’s has already declared a state of emergency.